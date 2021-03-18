KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Martin Fiennes will become the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees with effect from 18 March 2021.

The current non-executive directors, Robin Field, Thomas Chambers and Fiona Wollocombe will also join as members on both committees with effect from 18 March 2021.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

Robin Field

Chairman

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850

18 March 2021