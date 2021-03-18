WATERLOO, Canada, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maplesoft™ announced Maple Flow, a new mathematics tool that allows engineers to more easily brainstorm, develop, and document their mathematics and analyses. Maple Flow provides a virtual, whiteboard-style environment that automatically keeps calculations live as users refine, reposition, and develop their calculations. In addition to the new Maple Flow, Maplesoft has also announced a new release of the powerful and comprehensive math software Maple. Both products offer access to the world’s leading math engine, with Maple Flow providing an interface and workflow specifically tailored to design engineers doing calculations and quick scratchpad math, while Maple is a more general purpose tool that supports the advanced mathematical analysis and algorithm development work done by research engineers.

By providing a flexible, whiteboard-style environment, Maple Flow allows design engineers to easily sketch out and formalize technical ideas, revising and reordering content with simple drag-and-drop behavior. Users can add math, text, and images to a live, interactive document, and Maple Flow keeps all of the mathematics automatically updated. The Maple Flow environment handles the design calculations that lie at the heart of virtually all engineering projects, such as circuit analysis, beam loading, highway pavement design, and combustion.

“Too often, engineers avoid mathematics tools in the early stages of their projects because they need more freedom to brainstorm and make revisions,” says Samir Khan, Product Manager at Maplesoft. “These engineers often start work using whiteboards or paper, and eventually have to recreate their work in a math tool. With Maple Flow, design engineers can begin work in an environment that offers the same flexibility as their whiteboards, together with all the power and documentation abilities they would expect in a mathematics and analysis tool from Maplesoft.”

In addition to Maple Flow, Maplesoft has also released a new version of Maple, the advanced analysis and algorithm development tool for research engineers. Maple is used around the world for a wide variety of advanced projects, such as electrical power systems, signal processing, and structural and civil engineering. The latest release, Maple 2021, offers a range of enhancements across the entire product, from small productivity changes to new areas of mathematics. Improvements include a stronger math engine that can tackle even more problems, a streamlined workflow, and expanded tools for signal processing, working with thermophysical data, and physics.



