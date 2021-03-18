Toronto, Canada , March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileGo, a blockchain protocol for gamers, has announced the release of its latest project roadmap. It has broken down its past and future history into three key phases as it embraces a new era of its native MGO token and digital gaming:

Phase 1: ‘Runescape Era’ - Technology

Phase 2: ‘First Person Era’ - Global Community Development

Phase 3: ‘Open World Era’ - Growth and Commercial Adoption

All outstanding milestones from the Runescape era have been reviewed, with all remaining objectives on track for completion as the team prepares to move into the ‘First Person Era’. Following the completion of the ‘First Person Era’, it will enter into the ‘Open World’ the stage of the Roadmap where MGO will open up its developer kit, incentivize open source project development, and establish the necessary partnerships with media, technology, and gaming stakeholders.

Details of the entire roadmap update can be found here.

STAGE 1: Runescape Era

As the gaming ecosystem continues to offer more ‘pay-to-play’ functionality, having users share credit card information, load funds onto an account, and manage the inflows and outflows of funds from a bank account to a gaming account is incredibly tedious. By acting as a one-stop-solution for all in-game payment and utility needs, MGO is redefining how people buy, share, and exchange value when playing their favorite video games.

As one of the strongest digital assets that was introduced to the market in 2017, MobileGo has a rich history. Now as VR and professional gaming is sparking more consumer interest in the gaming sector than ever, MGO is set to become the driving force in this new gaming arena.

Q1 2017: Technical Milestone: Launching MGO ERC20

Technical Milestone: Launching MGO ERC20 Q2 2017: Technical Milestone: Launching Metamask

Technical Milestone: Launching Metamask Q4 2017: Launching Metamask Complete decentralized virtual gamer marketplace

Launching Metamask Complete decentralized virtual gamer marketplace Q1 2018: Complete integration of decentralized gamer matches and decentralized gamer tournaments

Complete integration of decentralized gamer matches and decentralized gamer tournaments Q4 2018: Partnership Milestone : Partnered with Xsolla, the largest payment provider for the gaming industry

Partnership Milestone : Partnered with Xsolla, the largest payment provider for the gaming industry Q2 2020: Partner with GDA Ventures to restructure the MGO blockchain and take on the leadership role of building out of global MobileGo ecosystem

Partner with GDA Ventures to restructure the MGO blockchain and take on the leadership role of building out of global MobileGo ecosystem Q3-Q4 2020: Full technological audit led by third-party auditing firm. Ensuring all MGO codebase is up to date with latest protocol improvements.

STAGE 2: First Person Era

This is the beginning of the new MGO ecosystem. Being the product of a joint initiative with GDA Ventures and MGO, the first-person stage represents a new era of decentralized gaming utilities. After stage 1 is complete and the technical underpinnings of the project are sound, the team will be rebuilding MGO’s enterprise partnership network, so users are a part of an ecosystem that includes education and awareness, games and game studio partnerships, crypto wallets, and other implementation partners to create as complete of a user experience as possible.

First Person Era: Global Community Development Roadmap

Q2 2021: Stakeholder Membership Program Kickoff: The stakeholder membership program is the official kickoff of MGO reengaging with relevant blockchain, gaming, and media stakeholders. Now that the project has a new roadmap and organizational objectives, we will build on this momentum and invite new enterprise and corporate stakeholders to bolster the MGO ecosystem.

The stakeholder membership program is the official kickoff of MGO reengaging with relevant blockchain, gaming, and media stakeholders. Now that the project has a new roadmap and organizational objectives, we will build on this momentum and invite new enterprise and corporate stakeholders to bolster the MGO ecosystem. Q2 2021: Partnership Milestone 1: Integration into wallet #1

Integration into wallet #1 Q2 2021: Partnership Milestone 2: Integration into wallet #2

Integration into wallet #2 Q3 2021: Partnership Milestone 3: Integration into wallet #3

Integration into wallet #3 Q3 2021: Partnership Milestone 4: Partnership with relevant blockchain/gaming/media stakeholders

Partnership with relevant blockchain/gaming/media stakeholders Q4 2021 Partnership Milestone 5: Partnership with relevant blockchain/gaming/media stakeholders

Partnership with relevant blockchain/gaming/media stakeholders Q4 2021 Liquidity Event (CEX or DEX Listing)





STAGE 3: Open-world Era

Focusing on growth and commercial adoption, this stage represents the evolution of MobileGo, from humble beginnings as a peer-to-peer project, to a strong decentralized community filled with gamers, developers, and gaming studios all over the world. It will usher in a new era of utility for MGO, where users can make in-game purchases with MGO, as well as buy games from the MGO marketplace and from third-party vendors.

Open World Era: Integration Roadmap

Games and game-related services from the MGO membership program will add MGO to their existing service infrastructure, creating more onramps and use cases for the MGO Token.

Q1 2022: Developer Grant Program: The developer grant program will incentivize new developers to join the MGO ecosystem. By offering MGO grants, the MGO team will drive meaningful network advancement by encouraging developers to build their decentralized gaming products using MGO.

The developer grant program will incentivize new developers to join the MGO ecosystem. By offering MGO grants, the MGO team will drive meaningful network advancement by encouraging developers to build their decentralized gaming products using MGO. Q1 2022: Partnership Milestone 1: Integrate MGO payment and coin utility into MGO game properties.

Integrate MGO payment and coin utility into MGO game properties. Q1 2022: Partnership Milestone 2: MGO becomes official media partner for gaming/blockchain focused media outlets.

MGO becomes official media partner for gaming/blockchain focused media outlets. Q1 2022: Partnership Milestone 3: Integrate MGO payment and coin utility into additional game properties.

Integrate MGO payment and coin utility into additional game properties. Q1 2022: Partnership Milestone 4: Add MGO as official media partner for gaming/blockchain focused media outlets.

Add MGO as official media partner for gaming/blockchain focused media outlets. Q1 2022: Partnership Milestone 5: Integrate MGO payment and coin utility into additional game properties.

Integrate MGO payment and coin utility into additional game properties. Q2 2022: Developer Grant Program Milestone: First 100 developers have joined the MGO developer grant program







About MobileGo

MobileGo is an open source blockchain protocol built to support gamers, gaming studios, and any other stakeholders involved in the esports and gaming industry. Built on Ethereum, MobileGO works as a unique payment instrument that can be purchased on top cryptocurrency exchanges and is compatible with well-known crypto wallets.



For more information follow MobileGo (MGO) on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Telegram. Get in touch at mobilegoofficial@gmail.com.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com









