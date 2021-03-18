LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) annual research, “2021 U.S. Internet, TV, & Phone Shopping Study,” finds demand for those home services set a record last year with consumers spending $118 billion with new providers, up from $91 billion.



“Our annual research demonstrates the importance amongst consumers now, more than ever before, to have reliable and robust services at home,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “The pandemic has cast a spotlight on the essential service of broadband internet in the home and Americans have acted by shopping for better prices and increased speeds.”

According to the research, nearly 38 million U.S. households purchased new internet service in the previous 12 months, an increase of more than 46 percent year-over-year. Below are the research’s other key findings:

Demand for reliable, broadband internet is at an all-time high. Twenty-nine percent of new internet services purchased were at ultra-high speeds of 300 Mbps or greater – a number that more than tripled from the year before

U.S. consumers purchased new mobile phone services at a record rate, doubling from the previous year, with 49 million purchasing new service. Interestingly, landline phone purchases increased slightly over the past year by half-a-million households

TV-wise, cable/satellite TV packages, as well as streaming services, both experienced slight declines in new purchases



BroadbandNow’s research examines market penetration, purchase behavior and reasons for purchasing and switching across internet, TV and phone verticals over the past 12 months. "2021 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study” is available at: https://broadbandnow.com/research/internet-tv-phone-shopping-study-2021.

