LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) annual research, “2021 U.S. Internet, TV, & Phone Shopping Study,” finds demand for those home services set a record last year with consumers spending $118 billion with new providers, up from $91 billion.
“Our annual research demonstrates the importance amongst consumers now, more than ever before, to have reliable and robust services at home,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “The pandemic has cast a spotlight on the essential service of broadband internet in the home and Americans have acted by shopping for better prices and increased speeds.”
According to the research, nearly 38 million U.S. households purchased new internet service in the previous 12 months, an increase of more than 46 percent year-over-year. Below are the research’s other key findings:
BroadbandNow’s research examines market penetration, purchase behavior and reasons for purchasing and switching across internet, TV and phone verticals over the past 12 months. "2021 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study” is available at: https://broadbandnow.com/research/internet-tv-phone-shopping-study-2021.
