World-renowned classical artists Francois Xavier Poizat and Vyacheslav Gryaznov; along with Icon-in-the-making Mark MK and special guests to perform on Sunday, March 21





NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and this year the Colon Cancer Foundation (CCF) is helping promote the importance of early detection in successfully beating the disease. CCF is honoring awareness month with a range of activities including a Virtual Concert for a Cause on Sunday, March 21 at 5:00pm EST to support the foundation’s ambitious goal of providing 10,000 at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kits to people in underserved communities.

“We are excited to host the Virtual Concert for a Cause, which not only provides a great evening of entertainment, but an opportunity for the community to support our foundation’s goal of screening 10,000 people in 2021,” said Cindy Borassi, President of the Foundation. “Despite the ongoing pandemic, it is important now more than ever that we stay connected as a community. Join us and help save lives from colon cancer.”

This event brings together a diverse and talented group of Classical Music Artists and Renowned Singer-Songwriters, each of whom has a unique connection to colorectal cancer:

N.E.D. (No Evidence of Disease) is a unique band of five gynecologic oncology surgeons from across the U.S.





Icon-in-the-making Mark MK writes and performs his original mix of pop, R&B, hip-hop, and Caribbean music. Mark tragically lost his brother to colon cancer in 2014.





Rachelle Babler is a singer/songwriter, mother, and TEDx coach who lost her beloved sister to early age-onset colon cancer in 2018. Her sister's valiant battle with colon cancer inspired Rachelle to write "Fueled By Faith," a collaboration with music producer Mark Huls, who lost his brother to CRC.





Niren Chaudhary is not only an accomplished singer, he is also the CEO of Panera Bread and close friend of a member of CCF's Board of Directors.





World-renowned classical artists, Francois Xavier Poizat and Vyacheslav Gryaznov, each have close ties to one of the foundation’s longtime supporters who lost a friend to early age-onset colon cancer.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on routine CRC screenings, which plummeted by as much as 75% during the initial peak of the pandemic last spring. CCF, along with its concert technology partner Microsoft, recognize that we will never turn these statistics around with colonoscopies alone; therefore, the foundation is determined to provide test kits to the people who need them most.

Concert tickets are only $10 per household, though a $35 donation is encouraged. Each $35 donation will provide one at-home test kit and help propel CCF toward its goal of providing 10,000 kits to the underserved and underinsured in 2021.

For more information about the concert or to donate, visit p2p.onecause.com/virtualconcert.

About the Colon Cancer Foundation

The Colon Cancer Foundation (CCF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to fight against colorectal cancer (CRC) by supporting research, leading advocacy, and promoting prevention through education and awareness. For more information, please visit coloncancerfoundation.org.

