Please be informed that due to a mistake the announcement was published on behalf of INVL Baltic Real Estate on 18 March 2021 at 5:23 pm EET. This information does not affect the activity of INVL Baltic Real Estate and the well-being of shareholders. The announcement to the shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland has already been published separately on NASDAQ Vilnius on behalf of INVL Baltic Farmland.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com