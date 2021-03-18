ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:

  • Adoption of the annual report 2020 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management

  • No declaration of ordinary dividend

  • Adoption of the remuneration report for 2020

  • Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year

  • Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • Re-election of Lars Holmqvist, Jakob Riis and Vincent Warnery as well as new election of Gitte Aabo and Bertil Lindmark to the Board of Directors

  • Re-appointment of PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditor

  • Adoption of the following proposals from the Board of Directors:

    1. Authorisation for the Board to hold fully electronic general meetings

    2. Preparation etc. of corporate announcements and documents for internal use by the general meeting in English

    3. Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Board of Management

    4. Update of the remuneration policy

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman, tel. +45 4574 7576

