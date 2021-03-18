EDMONTON, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well (the “Company” or “BTCW”) is pleased to announce their participation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8:00 am – 8:30 am ET.



Interested parties may access the webcast of the Bitcoin Well presentation through the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2643/40320 or on the Bitcoin Well website at bitcoinwell.com/news. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event. To arrange a meeting with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin Well, Adam O’Brien and Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Bradley, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at lythampartners.com/spring2021reg.

The conference will run from Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to Thursday, April 1, 2021, and connects investors with companies in real-time through virtual presentations, fireside chats and virtual 1×1 meetings. Over 60 participating companies will be featured at the conference, coming from industries including technology, healthcare, consumer, industrials and special situations, clean technology and financial services. Further details about the event along with the registration information can be found at lythampartners.com/virtual/spring2021.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. Bitcoin Well is profitable and positioned to become the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an aggressive consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

