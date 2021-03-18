Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
A member of the Supervisory Board has carried out a transaction in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carl-Viggo Östlund
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
Shares (subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s): DKK 6.8726
Volume(s): 5 subscription rights
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
5 subscription rights
DKK 34.36
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2021-03-15
|f)
|Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
