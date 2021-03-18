Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

A member of the Supervisory Board has carried out a transaction in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Carl-Viggo Östlund 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Board Member b) Initial notification/

amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Tryg A/S b) LEI 213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code

Shares (subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s): DKK 6.8726

Volume(s): 5 subscription rights d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



5 subscription rights

DKK 34.36 e) Date of transaction 2021-03-15 f) Place of transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

