FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout Energizer is the most powerful, most effective, and most advanced pre-workout catalyst on the market. It delivers prolonged explosive energy and intense focus without the crash associated with other pre-trainers. Ingredients include High Caffeine Content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. Great taste and mixability.

FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout Energizer is the most powerful, most effective, and most advanced pre-workout catalyst on the market. It delivers prolonged explosive energy and intense focus without the crash associated with other pre-trainers. Ingredients include High Caffeine Content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. Great taste and mixability.

IRISH WHEY is manufactured from sustainably farmed, Irish Grass-Fed and Free-Range Whey Protein which is also Gluten and GMO Free. IRISH WHEY provides the perfect balance of essential and non-essential Amino Acids including a high concentration of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs). It is the perfect nutritional component to complement your muscle growth, fat loss or fitness program. Great taste and mixability.

IRISH WHEY is manufactured from sustainably farmed, Irish Grass-Fed and Free-Range Whey Protein which is also Gluten and GMO Free. IRISH WHEY provides the perfect balance of essential and non-essential Amino Acids including a high concentration of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs). It is the perfect nutritional component to complement your muscle growth, fat loss or fitness program. Great taste and mixability.

PALM BEACH, FL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXI NUTRITION, a health and wellness company based in Ireland, will debut at the “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program” next week when ECRM brings together retail buyers and manufacturers of new health and wellness products.

“We are excited because our representatives will introduce our three flagship health and fitness supplements to more than 50 American retailers at the ECRM event later this month,” said Shane Kennedy, CEO and founder of FLEXI NUTRITION. “For five days, retail buyers will learn about the high quality of IRISH WHEY, FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout, and FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shots.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“FLEXI NUTRITION develops supplements that enhance athletic performance, strength, and overall personal health and wellbeing,” Kennedy said, adding that all the products are manufactured in an Informed Sports Certified Facility.

“We collaborate with sports nutritionists and food scientists to create products that will meet the needs of today’s athletes and fitness buffs,” Kennedy added.

The three FLEXI NUTRITION products that will debut at ECRM are:

IRISH WHEY is manufactured from sustainably farmed, Irish Grass-Fed, and Free-Range Whey Protein, which is also Gluten and GMO-Free. IRISH WHEY provides the perfect balance of essential and non-essential Amino Acids including a high concentration of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs). It is the perfect nutritional component to complement your muscle growth, fat loss, or fitness program. Great taste and mixability.

FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shot is a Sugar-Free grab-and-go product that targets improved mental and cognitive function for high performance during intense workouts. Ingredients include high caffeine content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. No mixing is required. Three great flavors.

FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout Energizer is the most powerful, most effective, and most advanced pre-workout catalyst on the market. It delivers prolonged explosive energy and intense focus without the crash associated with other pre-trainers. Ingredients include high caffeine content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. Great taste and mixability.

Kennedy said American retailers and consumers will soon learn that FLEXI NUTRITION’s IRISH WHEY Protein is the highest quality and best-tasting whey protein anywhere.

“There is no comparison between our IRISH Whey and our competitors,” he said.

For serious bodybuilders and athletes, Kennedy said they will benefit from FLEXI NUTRITION’s rapid absorption formulas, which include high levels of BCAAs, and the premium quality protein contained in its IRISH WHEY.

FLEXI NUTRITION’S Irish Whey Protein comes from sustainably farmed, free-range, grass-fed dairy and contains an optimum blend of Instantised, De-Lactosed Pure Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Hydrolysed Whey.

Kennedy said none of FLEXI NUTRITION’s products contain any banned ingredient and substance.

“Athletes don’t have to worry about accidentally ingesting banned ingredients in our products,” Kennedy said. “All of our products are free from banned substances.”

FLEXI NUTRITION also uses sustainable manufacturing techniques for its Irish Whey Protein, while Fury and Fury Shot are vegan-friendly products. The company uses bio-degradable packaging for its Fury Shot.

Since it was founded in 2012, FLEXI NUTRITION has received accolades in Ireland for its high-quality supplements. In 2018, the company received the “Best in Sports Nutrition” honor from the Irish Business Summit and followed up in 2019 as a finalist in the “Best in Sports Nutrition” from the Irish Fitness Industry Awards.

“We emphasize quality and trust,” Kennedy said, adding that FLEXI NUTRITION has the highest-quality products that are safe and taste great on the market. Nothing compares.”

For more information, please visit FLEXI NUTRITION online.

Attachments

Robert Grant FLEXI NUTRITION 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com