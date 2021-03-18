Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

18 March 2021 at 7:00 pm

Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Board of Directors

At its constitutive meeting on 18 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc elected Heikki Bergholm as Chairman of the Board and Sakari Lassila as Vice Chairman.

From among its members, the Board elected Sakari Lassila as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Laura Lares and Jukka Leinonen as the members of the committee. The Board elected Heikki Bergholm as the Chairman of the Personnel and Sustainability Committee (formerly the Personnel Committee), with Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen as the members of the committee.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749