Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Board of Directors

At its constitutive meeting on 18 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc elected Heikki Bergholm as Chairman of the Board and Sakari Lassila as Vice Chairman.
From among its members, the Board elected Sakari Lassila as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Laura Lares and Jukka Leinonen as the members of the committee. The Board elected Heikki Bergholm as the Chairman of the Personnel and Sustainability Committee (formerly the Personnel Committee), with Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen as the members of the committee.
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
