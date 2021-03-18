Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

18 March 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 582,234 Ordinary shares at a price of 121.5p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 145,529,885 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803