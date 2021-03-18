



Mission: Launch, Inc. and Legacy Block Network join the strategic team to expand the coalition’s reach to include social entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations.

BALTIMORE, MD, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announces it has partnered with Mission: Launch, Inc. and the Legacy Block network on their Bank on 100 Million campaign.

The new realities we all face after the global pandemic highlight the significant disparities among already marginalized communities. Industry coverage shows that for groups already disadvantaged - women, communities of color, young workers, and those with lower educational attainment - it could be 2024 before we see pre-COVID employment numbers return, if at all. R3 Score is committed to being a marketplace tool that can address these enduring work and financial inclusion gaps but tech alone will not solve this problem. President & CEO Leonard says, “Bank on 100 Million’s focus must expand to bring thought leaders from the DeFi, cooperative, and blockchain sectors together alongside social justice leaders because it will take diverse viewpoints and all sectors working together to close the gaps furthered by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

On October 8th, 2020 , the Company launched the Campaign to encourage the private sector to evaluate employees and consumers with records more fairly. Specifically, the campaign was built to speak to businesses and financial institutions in an effort to grow the dialogue and find actionable ways to address the racial inequalities and the income and wealth gaps in America for 100 million Americans. There has been growing inbound interest from social entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations who are actively addressing racial and income inequalities through their solutions who want to become a part of this initiative.

Mission: Launch a national criminal justice nonprofit and one of the architects and founding partner of Bank on 100 Million will serve as the manager of this coalition going forward. They have started convening other stakeholders who align with a democratized access to opportunity approach to include those within the solidarity economy (worker-owned cooperatives) and those in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space who are committed to financial inclusion by way of new tools.

The Legacy Block network has 50,000 registered members who have collectively pledged more than 3 million hours of help to social innovators who are committed to financial inclusion and leveling the opportunity playing field. The incoming partner’s first mission is to expand access to this initiative and build a coalition of support who can deliver resources to consumers who want greater access to economic mobility opportunities.

R3 Score will continue to be an active member of the coalition reaching out to governments and corporations to make available its product and service offering as solutions alongside these other coalition members.

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to the view of the management of R3 Score Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) concerning its business strategy, future operating results, and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Contact:

Info@R3Score.com

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com