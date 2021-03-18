FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM Eastern Time.



Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 2021.

A webcast of Acme United’s presentation and supporting material will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/ .

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference please contact Sidoti & Company.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, Physicians Care ®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.