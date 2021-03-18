Winston-Salem, NC, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that it has been selected as a Top 10 Marketing Attribution Solution Provider in 2020 by MarTech Outlook Magazine. This award recognizes organizations that offer solutions and services that help put businesses on the right path to more efficient marketing and higher conversion rates.

Inmar Intelligence has been recognized for having an impressive solution that not only offers many different shopping channels, on and off-site media placement options, and in-store messaging, but also links these touchpoints together unlike most offerings on the market. As a result, the company’s ShopperSync™ data platform provides direct attribution across their entire Retail Cloud ecosystem, helping retailers and brands connect these touchpoints to gain a deeper insight into their customers.

“We are honored to have been selected as a Top 10 Marketing Attribution Solution Provider by MarTech Outlook,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and President, MarTech, at Inmar Intelligence. “In 2020, customers opted for a hybrid shopping experience through multiple channels, platforms, and even retailers and it’s critical to connect all of these touchpoints effectively. We are proud to provide solutions and insights that enable brands and retailers to track and measure the rapidly evolving shopping behaviors while driving profitability and fostering shopper loyalty.”

In addition, Inmar Intelligence is capable of proving the return on investment for an influencer marketing program. The company has analyzed over 150 influencer campaigns for sales lift, across nine distinct categories, and has delivered a 6.05 percent average sales lift across all retail channels and a 2X average incremental return on ad spend (ROAS).

In a recent Inmar Intelligence study of over 250 brand marketers and their agencies, 60 percent of respondents said they would increase their influencer marketing budget by 11 percent - 25 percent if they could prove ROI by linking activations to retail sales data. Inmar Intelligence’s platforms not only allow this but also offer a variety of other measurement solutions like brand sentiment analysis and foot traffic studies.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

