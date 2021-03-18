Vancouver, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural sweeteners market size reached USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising health concerns regarding consumption of sugar and increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity among growing the rapidly growing population globally. Demand for zero-calorie and naturally derived sweeteners has increased significantly in recent years, driven by rising awareness regarding improved health and related benefits.

Natural sweeteners have a high nutritional value, which is driving demand among health-conscious consumers. Increasing consumer shift towards low sugar intake has also been resulting in companies operating in the food and beverage industries investing in development of natural sweetener integrated food products. Natural sweeteners such as coconut sugar, sugar alcohols, stevia and stevia blends, and monk fruit are being increasingly adopted for a range of food applications. Increasing research and development initiatives for production of high-intensity, low-calorie, or non-caloric sweeteners of natural origin and superior quality that is safe for consumption are other key factors expected to drive growth of the natural sweeteners market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Ingredion EMEA launched a sweetener to meet rising demand from health-conscious consumers. The company launched its first polyol sweetener ERYSTA Erythritol. The new sweetener helps manufacturers to replace or reduce sugar to obtain nutrition-related claims such as “calorie-reduced” or “no added sugar” in multiple applications.

Food & beverages segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Fluctuation in conventional sugar prices is contributing significantly to growing demand for natural sweeteners across food and beverage industries.

Stevia segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing research and development activities for commercial production of enhanced stevia-incorporated food products is supporting revenue growth of the stevia segment.

Revenue from the natural sweeteners market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Food and beverage manufacturers in India, China, and South Korea are increasingly producing stevia-incorporated food products as consumers in these countries are maintaining a check on their sugar intake and shifting to healthier diets.

Key players in the market include DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks) Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Sorbitol Erythritol Stevia Xylitol Sweet Proteins Mannitol Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



