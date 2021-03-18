San Antonio, Texas, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0050 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2021 and continuing through June 2021. The record dates are April 12, May 10 and June 14, and the payment dates will be April 26, May 24 and June 28.

Having paid monthly dividends since June 2007, the Company recently approved a 100% increase in the monthly dividend from $0.0025 per share to $0.0050 starting in February 2021.

At the March 17, 2021, closing price of $7.90, the $0.0050 monthly dividend equals a 0.76 percent yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

