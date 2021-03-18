New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Altiplano Metals closes C$3.1 million non-brokered private placement click here

- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) says GameOn Entertainment Technologies has added veteran digital and media expert Liz Schimel to board click here

- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) delivers revenue growth, commercial expansion and pipeline progress in FY2020 results as focused efforts pay off click here

- Goldcore Resources Ltd (CVE:GEM) (FRA:BK2P) to start trading as Green Battery Minerals on Monday, March 22 click here

- ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC) announces its participation in the creation of a new technologies firm, Eleclear Technologies click here

- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) boosts board with two new independent directors - an M&A and a human resources specialist click here

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) acquires the Smokey Lithium Project in Nevada click here

- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) taps former US Air Force Technical Sargent Nathan Grier for its Vayu unmanned aerial systems subsidiary click here

- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) collaborates with MIDA Biotech to establish point-of-care centers at hospitals and other medical institutions across western Europe click here

- Trillion Energy International Inc (CSE:TCF) (OTCMKTS:TCFF) (FRA:3P2N), the Turkey and Bulgaria-focused oiler, reveals latest year-end reserves report click here

- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) says sponsored $100 million American Acquisition Opportunity SPAC begins trading on NASDAQ click here



- Blackrock Silver Corp (CVE:BRC) hits high-grade silver and gold at its Tonopah West project in Nevada click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) to enter massive China market via subsidiary Probulin Probiotics on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global click here

- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) subsidiary launches new IP Proxy platform click here

- NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) (FRA:NX5) set to fully launch its XOMA Superfoods product line after a stellar pilot debut click here

- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) launches its AI-driven financial wellness platform MyMarble with Canada Finances click here

- Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) (OTCMKTS:SLRRF) (FRA:8SR) updates on work progress at Stinson and Lucky Boy properties in Nevada click here

- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) says Auteco set to earn 51% of Pickle Crow gold project after fulfilling first stage requirements click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (FRA:20Q) says undertaking overnight marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of up to C$6.75M click here

- Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) M400 Smart Glasses deployed at New York distribution center click here

- Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1) reports record 4Q and FY2020 production from its West African gold operations click here

- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSX:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) receives grant to develop pot lining waste recovery process click here

- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) reports cryptocurrency transaction volume exceeds $10.8M in first half of March click here

- The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) set to launch Verse Cannabis products on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform click here

- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) announces EU approval for coronavirus test click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) says Health Canada has granted it the first-ever license to export cannabis products from Canada to Brazil click here

- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) enters into five-store pilot with Canadian grocer Sobeys to deliver digital receipts via its Wallet Pass technology click here

- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) announces grand opening of its eleventh cannabis retail store, and eighth in the Province of Manitoba click here

- Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTCMKTS:PRSRF) (FRA:8PR1) encouraged by exploration drill results at its Colombia assets click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com