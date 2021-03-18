CALGARY, Alberta and BOSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) and EnergySage are pleased to announce a homeowner program to support families impacted by the recent storm driven power outages in the state of Texas. In February, the Texas power crisis occurred as a result of three severe winter storms involving significant utility failure, leaving as many as 4.5 million Texan homes and businesses without power for several days.



In response, Eguana is offering Texans a $500 rebate to the first 1,000 homeowners who place an order for the Eguana Evolve energy storage solution by May 3, 2021, and has allocated product inventory to ensure timely installation. Homeowners should visit EnergySage.com to register and sign up to receive custom solar + storage quotes from Eguana-certified installers.

EnergySage has developed an innovative and industry leading solar + storage marketplace that provides homeowners and businesses access to best in-class product solutions, accredited installers and comparable quotes, all while achieving the highest level of transparency within the marketplace. With over 10 million annual consumers and a network of hundreds of installers around the country, EnergySage is a powerful distribution channel for renewable energy equipment manufacturers.

"As the most trafficked website in the solar industry, EnergySage is well-positioned to provide manufacturers with access to a large base of qualified, in-market solar shoppers," said Charlie Hadlow, EVP of Sales & Marketing at EnergySage. "Doing so gives brands like Eguana the opportunity to better educate consumers about their solutions and encourage them to request their product from installers, all while providing EnergySage customers access to exclusive rebates and incentives."

“The power outages in Texas have again highlighted the challenges with traditional standby generators, which assume the availability of a fuel source, as a reliable power source during critical power outage events. These factors continue to drive demand for Eguana’s portfolio of innovative, zero emission, solar powered energy storage systems, which act as a low-cost, perpetual backup power source,” said Livio Filice Director of Global Sales at Eguana Technologies. “Our advanced energy management controls and intuitive interface reduces energy costs, improves reliability and increases renewables.”

Eguana’s Evolve energy storage solution can deliver energy independence and resiliency to homeowners investing in new solar PV as well as retrofits to existing systems. The Evolve delivers 5KW/14KWh of capacity expandable up to 42KWh ensuring multiple days of power reserve is available when needed. The Evolve system is also housed in a NEMA 3R rated enclosure allowing the equipment to be installed outdoors delivering maximum design and installation flexibility.

Interested parties may contact:

Eguana Technologies

Livio Filice

Director of Global Sales

Livio.Filice@EguanaTech.com

+1.905.929.7522

About EnergySage:



EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, solar financing, energy storage, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is now trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies – a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like Connecticut Green Bank, Duke University, Environment America, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid refer their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram, LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries Justin Holland CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc. +1.416.728.7635 Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

