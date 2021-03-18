SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today published its 2020 sustainability report highlighting its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.
“TPI is committed to help decarbonize the electric sector and electrify the vehicle fleet. While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, I am pleased with the continued progress we have been able to make on our ESG journey, and we are excited to share it with all our stakeholders,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites.
Highlights of the report include:
The report was published in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option, and includes Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures, and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The report can be found in the Sustainability section of TPI’s website https://www.tpicomposites.com/sustainability/reporting/
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.
