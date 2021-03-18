Next Games Corporation | Inside information, 18 March 2021, 11:00 pm (EET)

Next Games Corporation (the ”Company” or ”Next Games”) announces the result of the directed offering of new shares to a limited number of domestic and international institutional investors in an accelerated book-building offering (the ”Share Issue”). The Company announced the launch of the Share Issue by a company announcement published on 18 March 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided in its meeting on 18 March 2021 to issue 2,020,000 new shares in the Company (the “Issue Shares”) on the basis of the authorization granted to it by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2020 and approved the terms and conditions of the Share Issue. The Issue Shares offered in the Share Issue correspond to approximately 7.2 per cent of all the shares and voting rights in Next Games immediately prior to the Share Issue and approximately 6.7 per cent following the Share Issue. Following the Share Issue, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 30,032,595. The terms and conditions of the Share Issue are attached to this release. The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting on 18 March 2021 decided to accept, subject to payments of the Issue Shares, the subscriptions of the Issue Shares made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Issue.

The subscription price in the Share Issue was EUR 2.10 per Issue Share, amounting to total proceeds of EUR 4,2 million before the commissions and expenses paid by the Company. The subscription price of the Issue Shares is approximately 12.5 per cent lower than the closing price of (EUR 2.40) on 18 March 2021. The subscription price of the Issue Shares is approximately 8.9 per cent lower than the volume-weighted average price per share during the two-week trading period prior to the commencement of the Share Issue (from 5 March 2021 to 18 March 2021). The subscription price of the Issue Shares will be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve of the Company.

The Issue Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 24 March 2021 and trading in the Issue Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, a multilateral trading facility maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., on or about 25 March 2021. The Issue Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register.

In connection with the Share Issue, the Company has, subject to certain customary exceptions, undertaken not to issue or sell shares in the Company during a period of 90 days after the completion of the Share Issue.

Alexander Corporate Finance Ltd is acting as the Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner in the Share Issue. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor for the Company.

Next Games Corporation

MORE INFORMATION

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Certified Adviser

+358 (0) 50 520 4098

NEXT GAMES IN BRIEF

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North Growth Market: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. Our critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. For more information head to www.nextgames.com



