Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception over ten years ago, Instagram has been a fun and meaningful platform to connect and interact with audiences. Through vivid imagery and profound captions, people found a productive social outlet giving rise to the modern-day influencer. It's hard to think of influence without Instagram, and many bloggers, brands, experts, and professionals alike have built communities on Instagram, fueling positivity and the exchange of ideas. With over one billion users, the platform shows no signs of slowing down.

Two thousand twenty proved to be a monumental year for Instagram as audiences and brands flocked to the digital space in light of the COVID 19 pandemic. With record increases, the momentum continues making Instagram a mainstay of our communication practices. It's all about influence, and some digital entrepreneurs are indeed blasting a path forward as the new year progresses. With 2021 quickly gaining speed, these are the top ten influential women on Instagram. In no particular order, these women are captivating in the digital sense and beyond.

Ziba Lennox

Fitness expert, mom, fashion blogger, and co-founder of Mazi Dance fitness Ziba Lennox @zibalennox covers everything from wellness to fitness, fashion, and beauty to featuring women she admires. “As moms we need to put ourselves first for a bit so we can go back to being second in serving our families, self-care is critical,” says Ziba. "What started as a way to connect with the dance community online turned into a lifestyle brand that empowers women to have confidence, much like her fitness business.” Between juggling motherhood demands, running her fitness business and social media brand, Ziba proves that everything is possible through the mind-body connection.

Cathy Williamson

Cathy Williamson @themiddlepageblog is an over 50 blogger focused on fashion for midlife women giving them confidence and inspiration. A mother, grandmother, and breast cancer survivor Cathy's uplifting content represents a particular yet strong niche of women. "I started blogging because there were no bloggers over 50," explains Cathy. "We deserve to be represented, and I love being able to empower women at this stage of life." Proving that age is nothing but a number, Cathy's blog reaches women in the prime of their life.

Cleo Pillon

A Brazilian entrepreneur and multi-faceted professional who has always been curious and willing to expand her horizons, Cleo Pillon @cleopillon shares all things skincare with extensive knowledge and research behind her. An accomplished aesthetician, Cleo leverages her Instagram to share techniques, products, and practices that work. "Living a full life means taking care of ourselves as well," states Cleo. "When we feel good, we look good, and I believe in positively impacting the confidence of others. Grateful and self-assured, Cleo is an established beauty expert.

Nancy Cress

Nancy Cress @nancyannfit is a mom of two boys and fashion and fitness blogger who took her skills as an events coordinator to social media and never looked back. "I started sharing my health and fitness journey on Instagram in 2016, eventually competing in three bodybuilding competitions," says Nancy. "The response I received was overwhelming, and I knew I could create a space for women to come together." Believing that women should empower other women, Nancy uses Instagram and her newly launched business to help women on their individual journeys towards wellness.

Brie Burgett

Globetrotter and adventure seeker Brie Burgett @thebrieadventure is a captain in the United States Marine Corps who thrives on taking the next challenge. Brie is passionate about travel and crushing limiting beliefs helping others achieve their goals. "I am constantly inspired by other's dedication and confidence to break the mold," states Brie. After posting her travels on Instagram, Brie launched her blog, offering helpful tips and ideas so others could do the same. "I think it’s important to start today," explains Brie. “No matter where you are, start by taking the first step towards fitness, travel or any other goals.”

Liz Dean

Family, travel, flowers, and postpartum Liz Dean @lizdean truly loves helping others succeed. What started as a passion project after the birth of her first son has exploded into a full-blown community for mothers looking for friendship and support. "I found myself on my phone more than usual and thought right away about how I could support other women in my shoes," explains Liz. "It's been a wonderful experience, and I have made many meaningful connections." Through connection and positivity, Liz continues to blog and use Instagram as a launch for engaging content.

Jennifer Worman

Jennifer Worman @redsolesandredwine is a self-starter who launched her blog to meet new friends when she relocated to Chicago. "I've always believed you are the CEO of your own life, and I create content that inspires and motivates driven women," states Jennifer. "There is a world of opportunity online. Don't hesitate to go after it." A single-mom who loves family, travel, food, design, and wine Jennifer believes a great life is just one decision away. Jennifer maintains that we are meant to focus on ourselves, seizing the lives we deserve to have.

Amanda Ivanelli

Amanda Ivanelli @aivanelli is the creator behind the LUXEmamablog, a site full of fashion, home decor, fitness, and lifestyle tips for busy moms on the go willing to manifest their dreams. Amanda started blogging as an outlet from the demands of motherhood, and the project took off from there. "I was one of the first with an open public profile, and I used Instagram as a creative outlet," states Amanda. "As I optimized hashtags and worked with small boutiques, I saw my audience grow into a community." With a strong following, Amanda helps other women realize their dreams.

Laura Fedock

Fashion stylist and personal shopper Laura Fedock @lifestylebylaura views fashion as a way to showcase your personality and embrace individuality. "After a client has been married for several years and has children, it can be hard for the mom to find time to focus on herself," states Laura. "I help women regain the confidence they may have lost over the years due to family responsibilities and/or demanding careers." Recently featured in VoyageDallas, Laura approaches fashion as a therapeutic and fun outlet, helping every client look and feel amazing. “Fashion is not entirely superficial,” Laura says. “Fashion is a tool that is utilized to help every client reach the highest level of confidence and success possible.”

Michelle Kimberlee

Michelle Kimberlee @michellekimberlee is a fitness, beauty, and lifestyle blogger revealing a look into what's possible when you live life to its fullest potential. Initially launching her Instagram page to share her modeling pictures, Michelle transitioned it into a well-rounded blog when she realized her audience wanted to see more of her lifestyle as well. "My mom inspired me in so many ways because she was a go-getter, and always helping others in any way she could. Her passing made me see life so differently. I make sure I make the most of everyday, live my full potential, and be the best person I can be.” states Michelle.

Trail blazers paving the way from motherhood to fashion, travel to fitness, these women prove that 2021 is just the beginning for influencers unafraid to make their mark in this world.

