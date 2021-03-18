Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States



EDMONTON, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,200,059. The private placement was for 40,001,966 common shares at $0.03 each.

The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance and the company will not be paying any finder’s fees.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for the further exploration and development of the Company’s Spanish mining assets.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

