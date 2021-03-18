VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX– SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”), a leading specialty coffee company and premium green coffee decaffeinator, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
“We are pleased to report that our volumes have remained relatively resilient, despite the ongoing trading challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that on a full year basis our financial metrics tracked in line with last year, despite a reduction in volume processed,” said Frank Dennis, Swiss Water’s President and CEO. “The aggressive vaccination programs now being implemented around the world to combat the pandemic give us hope that a return to more normal market conditions is on the horizon. Given our company’s strong competitive position, the positive macro trends driving our business and the strength of the Swiss Water brand, we are cautiously optimistic that our volumes will rebound as 2021 unfolds. That said, the continuing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new variants of the disease make the short-term outlook for us impossible to predict with surety.” said Dennis.
Operational Highlights
The following table shows changes in volumes during the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019.
|Volumes
|3 months ended December 31, 2020
|Year ended December 31, 2020
|Change in total volumes
|-4%
|-6%
|By customer type
|Roasters
|-5%
|-4%
|Importers
|-3%
|-8%
|Specialty
|+12%
|-1%
|Commercial
|-13%
|-8%
Financial Highlights
|In $000’s except per share amounts
|3 months ended December 31
|Year ended December 31
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|$
|24,512
|$
|25,023
|$
|97,571
|$
|97,230
|Gross profit
|2,861
|4,106
|15,652
|16,494
|Operating income
|126
|539
|5,137
|5,162
|Net income
|(320
|)
|716
|2,949
|2,944
|EBITDA1
|1,888
|1,454
|9,759
|10,350
|EBITDA excluding IFRS 16-Leases2
|1,186
|797
|7,042
|7,344
|Net income per share – basic3
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|Net income per share – diluted3
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.32
1 EBITDA is defined in the ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ section of the MD&A and is a “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” as defined by CSA Staff Notice 52-306.
2 EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 - Leases is defined as EBITDA, less lease payments made during the year.
3 Per-share calculations are based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted earnings per share take into account shares that may be issued upon conversion of convertible debt and RSUs as well as the impact on earnings from changes in the fair market value of the embedded option in the convertible debt and conversion of RSUs.
Company Profile
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.
Additional Information
A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.’s recent financial results is provided in the company’s Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the company’s website (investor.swisswater.com).
For more information, please contact:
Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604.420.4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Delta, British Columbia, CANADA
