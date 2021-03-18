Selbyville, Delaware, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimations, global protective cultures market size accounted for USD 124.96 million in the year 2019 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 23.6% during the study duration, subsequently reaching USD 689.96 million by the year 2027. The growth can be credited to high demand for clean-label and organic goods and widespread adoption of frozen crops.

Additionally, the document talks about the several market segmentations such as product varieties, target microorganisms, composition type, and application scope. The report concludes by offering critical information regarding the geographical landscape as well as the competitive dynamics of this industry vertical.

For those uninitiated, protective cultures are basically microbial cultures which contain bacterial of a specific capacity that help in preventing the growth of pathogenic and harmful microorganisms. Several food manufacturers are adopting protective cultures in a bid to improve the shelf-life of the product.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3357868/

According to Statista, cow milk was the largest consumed dairy product in India, accounting for around 81 million metric tons, followed by the European Union which had reached 33.4 million metric tons.

Thus, increasing consumption of dairy and frozen products coupled with growing demand for foods with longer shelf-life are stimulating global protective cultures industry outlook.

The USFDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) has also given preventive cultures a GRAS status, which is a commonly considered healthy item. Apart from favorable approval ratings from authorities, collective inclination towards opting for preservative-free goods is also aiding towards the market expansion.

Focus among key participants towards technological advancements and innovative product launches are also contributing towards global protective cultures industry remuneration. Although high costs associated with the product could potentially emerge as a challenge for the industry participants, growing demand for milk and dairy products are providing lucrative growth opportunities.

Highlighting the geographical scope

Global protective cultures market, based on regional analysis, is divided into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

According to reliable predictions, Europe currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to continue with its dominance in the following years. Factors such as increasing consumption of milk products and focus towards improving the production capabilities are favoring the regional market outlook.

Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is expected to emerge as a lucrative growth avenue for global protective cultures industry. Mounting consumption of organic products as well as dairy foods, growing population, and improving cognizance regarding protective cultures are positively swaying the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-protective-cultures-market-size-research

Global Protective Cultures Market Product Varieties (Revenue USD Million, 2017-2027)

Frozen

Freeze-Dried





Global Protective Cultures Market by Target Microorganism (Revenue USD Million, 2017-2027)

Bacteria

Yeasts and Molds





Global Protective Cultures Market by Composition (Revenue USD Million, 2017-2027)

Multi-Strain Mixed

Multi-Strain

Single-Strain





Global Protective Cultures Market Application Spectrum (Revenue USD Million, 2017-2027)

Seafood

Meat and Poultry Products

Dairy and Dairy Products

Others





Global Protective Cultures Market Regional Dynamics (Revenue USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Asia-Pacific

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Europe

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Germany

Rest of Europe





Rest of the World

Global Protective Cultures Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue USD Million, 2017-2027)

THT s.a

Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

Sacco S.r.l.

Biochem S.r.l.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l.

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Chr. Hansen A/S

Bioprox

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Protective Cultures Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Protective Cultures Market, by Product Form, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Protective Cultures Market, by Target Microorganism, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Protective Cultures Market, by Composition, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Protective Cultures Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Protective Cultures Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Protective Cultures Market Dynamics

3.1. Protective Cultures Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Protective Cultures Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Protective Cultures Market, by Product Form

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Protective Cultures Market by Product Form, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Protective Cultures Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Form 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Protective Cultures Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Freeze-Dried

5.4.2. Frozen

Chapter 6. Global Protective Cultures Market, by Target Microorganism

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Protective Cultures Market by Target Microorganism, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Protective Cultures Market Estimates & Forecasts by Target Microorganism 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Protective Cultures Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Yeasts and Molds

6.4.2. Bacteria

Chapter 7. Global Protective Cultures Market, by Composition

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Protective Cultures Market by Composition, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Protective Cultures Market Estimates & Forecasts by Composition 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Protective Cultures Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Single-Strain

7.4.2. Multi-Strain

7.4.3. Multi-Strain Mixed

Chapter 8. Global Protective Cultures Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Protective Cultures Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Protective Cultures Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

8.4. Protective Cultures Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Dairy and Dairy Products

8.4.2. Meat and Poultry Products

8.4.3. Seafood

8.4.4. Other

Chapter 9. Global Protective Cultures Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global 3D Cell Culture Market to reach USD 2864.4 million by 2027, as per new research report. Global 3D Cell Culture Market is valued approximately at USD 892 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A 3D cell culture is an in-vitro technique wherein the cells can grow in controlled simulated or artificially created environment, outside of a living organism. This environment has similar architecture and functioning of the native tissue. 3D cell culture technique helps biological cells to differentiate, proliferate, and migrate by interacting with their surroundings in all three dimensions. This technique has varied applications in the fields of stem cell therapies, regenerative medicine, drug screening, cancer research and cell biology.

The extracellular matrix in this technique enables cell-cell communication by direct contact, by secreting cytokines and trophic factors. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases rise in demand in organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. The rising number of organ donors due to the favourable government initiatives & growing number of deceased donors is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: in 1994, India government framed Transplantation of Human Organ Act to enable a proper system for removal, storage and transplantation of human organ and framed budget of approx. USD 19.95 million to promote organ donation from deceased person. Similarly, In October 1982, a federal agency, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) was established in United States. The agency monitors the transplantation system of organ in the economy and provides the safest and most equitable system for allocation, transplantation, and distribution of donated organs. Thus, such factors escalate the number of organ donors across the globe, creating a lucrative thrust to the market growth. Whereas, lack of infrastructure for 3d cell-based research and high cost of cell biology research is the major factor restraining the growth of global 3D Cell Culture market during the forecast period.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.business-newsupdate.com/