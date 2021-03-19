Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 11 350 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 664 684 to 3 653 334.

Stock option plan Date Number of options/shares Exercise price (€) SOP 2015-1017 10 March 2021 1 500 26.375 SOP 2010-2014 11 March 2021 1 000 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 11 March 2021 3 000 25.380 SOP 2015-2017 11 March 2021 1 750 26.375 SOP 2010-2014 12 March 2021 2 100 26.055 SOP 2015-2017 15 March 2021 2 000 26.375

Attachment