Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 11 350 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 664 684 to 3 653 334.

Stock option planDateNumber of options/sharesExercise price (€)
SOP 2015-101710 March 20211 50026.375
SOP 2010-201411 March 20211 00026.055
SOP 2010-201411 March 20213 00025.380
SOP 2015-201711 March 20211 75026.375
SOP 2010-201412 March 20212 10026.055
SOP 2015-201715 March 20212 00026.375

