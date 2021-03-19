Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations
La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 11 350 actions propres en dehors de la bourse suite à l'exercice d'options sur actions. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 664 684 à 3 653 334.
|Plan d'options sur actions
|Date
|Nombre d’options/actions
|Prix d’exercice (€)
|SOP 2015-1017
|10 mars 2021
|1 500
|26,375
|SOP 2010-2014
|11 mars 2021
|1 000
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|11 mars 2021
|3 000
|25,380
|SOP 2015-2017
|11 mars 2021
|1 750
|26,375
|SOP 2010-2014
|12 mars 2021
|2 100
|26,055
|SOP 2015-2017
|15 mars 2021
|2 000
|26,375
Pièce jointe
Bekaert
Zwevegem, BELGIUM
p210319F - Aliénation d’actions propres par BekaertFILE URL | Copy the link below
Bekaert LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: