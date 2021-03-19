Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations

La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 11 350 actions propres en dehors de la bourse suite à l'exercice d'options sur actions. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 664 684 à 3 653 334.

Plan d'options sur actionsDateNombre d’options/actionsPrix d’exercice (€)
SOP 2015-101710 mars 20211 50026,375
SOP 2010-201411 mars 20211 00026,055
SOP 2010-201411 mars 20213 00025,380
SOP 2015-201711 mars 20211 75026,375
SOP 2010-201412 mars 20212 10026,055
SOP 2015-201715 mars 20212 00026,375

