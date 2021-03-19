Company announcement no. 7/2021         March 19th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Company announcement


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date18 March 2021
Market in which transaction was executedNASDAQ Copenhagen
Number of securities traded98,444
Market value (DKK) of securities traded1,473,027.42

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment