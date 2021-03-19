Noerresundby, Denmark, 19 March 2021

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 12 March 2021 to 18 March 2021:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 134,000 206.21 27,632,006 12 March 2021 1,500 188.91 283,365 15 March 2021 1,400 190.99 267,386 16 March 2021 1,400 193.80 271,320 17 March 2021 1,400 191.93 268,702 18 March 2021 1,300 187.83 244,179 Accumulated under the programme 141,000 205.44 28,966,958

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 386,386 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.47% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

