These classes of IO therapies achieved sales of ~$30B in 2019, which is projected to reach ~$95B by 2026.



Of these, checkpoint modulators is the most valuable segment, forecast to achieve $66B in sales by 2026.



The field of (IO) is consolidating its presence in most major types of cancer, as there are now 22 marketed agents in the 7MM (United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan), the majority being cancer vaccines, followed by 8 checkpoint modulators and 4 cell therapies.



IO agents are part of the standard of care in major cancer types, such as Melanoma, Lung, and Head & Neck Cancer. The clinical activity in the field is among the highest in oncology, with 4,822 clinical trials in the 7MM as of December 2020 and 422 drugs in clinical development.



The report “Immuno-Oncology - Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Unmet Needs” assesses physician perceptions on use of immuno-oncology drugs in clinical practice in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. It also provides the landscape of marketed and pipeline immuno-oncology drugs across the five major classes (bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, cell therapies, checkpoint modulators and oncolytic viruses), opportunities, challenges, and unmet needs.



There is also a market analysis section with forecasts, as well as information on regulation and market access. The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians from different disease areas within oncology who utilize immuno-oncology drug approaches during treatment.



Key findings from the report include -



- The field of immuno-oncology (IO) is consolidating its presence in most major types of cancer: There are currently 22 marketed IO products in the 7MM.Prophylactic and therapeutic cancer vaccines lead the category with 9 products, followed by checkpoint modulators with 8 approved drugs and cell therapies with 4 approved drugs.



As of December 2020, there are 4,822 clinical trials investigating IO across the 7MM with 422 drugs in development.

- Checkpoint modulation is the most valuable IO sector: The checkpoint modulation market was valued at $24B in 2019 globally and is forecast to reach $66.5B by 2026, with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) leading the market. Key patent expiries for checkpoint modulators in the decade 2020–2030 will start eroding market value away from branded agents and into biosimilars.

- Existing programs facilitate the approval and development of IO: Special new designations for certain components of IO can be assigned such as RMAT in the US and ATMP in the EU. Countries in the 7MM have set programs to expedite IO therapy approvals, especially when they address an unmet need or are targeting orphan indications.

- High cost of therapy and need for personalized treatment using biomarkers remain as unmet needs: Despite new competitors entering the market, IO agents have retained or increased their very high prices, causing concern for their future use in most markets The need for better biomarkers to guide treatment decisions is well-documented and new efforts in the industry may move the needle in the next five years.



