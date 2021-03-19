New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prepreg Market by Type of Reinforcement, Resin Type, Form, Manufacturing Process, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089046/?utm_source=GNW

However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of aerospace & defense, wind energy other industries which is expected to decrease the demand for prepreg in 2020.



Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Reinforcement Type of prepregs, in terms of value.

The carbon fiber prepregs find wide applications in various end-use industries.Some of the major applications includes aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others.



The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecasted period.



Thermoplastic Prepreg is the fastest-growing resin type of prepreg, in terms of value.



The prepreg products are mainly used in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive and sporting goods.In the aerospace & defense sector, due to their recyclability, good shelf life, lightweight, tough, and high stiffness, thermoplastic prepregs are used to make a variety of structural components.



The increasing demand for prepregs from aerospace & defense, wind energy, and automotive applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Tow Prepreg is the fastest-growing Form of prepreg, in terms of value.

The tow prepreg form of the prepreg is fastest growing form in prepreg market.Tow prepreg (also referred to as (towpreg) is a material made using continuous fibers that are impregnated with high-performance resins.



These fibers can be glass, carbon, or aramid, among others. Towpregs are typically used in filament winding process to construct high-strength structures in aerospace & defense, automotive, and other industries.



Hot-Melt Process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process of prepreg, in terms of value.

Hot-melt process is environment-friendly as it does not use any kind of organic solvents to manufacture prepregs.Due to stringent environmental regulations, hot-melt process is widely used in the European region.



Continuous advancement in the aerospace & defense industry is also fueling the growth of this process in various countries of Europe. Leading prepreg manufacturers are inclined towards the use of environment-friendly manufacturing processes.



Wind Energy is the fastest-growing application of prepreg, in terms of value.



In the wind energy application, prepregs are used to manufacture critical components of wind turbines.Growing environment concerns in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to boost the demand for wind energy during the forecast period.



This is expected to drive the prepreg market in this application. The recovery in wind energy industry post Covid-19 era is expected to drive the prepreg market.



APAC is the fastest-growing prepreg market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global prepreg market during the forecast period. The growth of the prepreg industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing wind installation capacities.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for prepregs, which affected the prepregs demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the prepreg demand during the forecast period.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• Solvay Group (Belgium)

• Hexcel Corporation (United States)

• Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

• Teijin Limited (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• SGL Group (Germany)

• Axiom Materials (United States)

• Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Park Aerospace Corp. (United States)

• Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd. (United Kingdom)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global prepreg market and forecasts the market size until 2025.The report includes the market segmentation –Type of Reinforcement (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg, and others), Resin Type (Thermoset, and Thermoplastic), Form (Tow, and Fabric), Manufacturing Process (Hot-Melt, and Solvent Dip Process), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Automotive, Sporting Goods, Electronics (PCB), and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global prepreg market.



