It also sizes the income protection market using Association of British Insurers data.



Customers purchasing income protection in the UK were influenced by factors including financial concerns, product features, and even whom they sought financial advice from. With seven out of 10 survey respondents holding a mortgage it is clear that the recent activity in the housing market creates an opportunity for the income protection market to grow as cross-selling opportunities arise.



- Comprehensive cover was the leading consumer choice in 2020, accounting for 45.7% of income protection purchases.

- The use of IFAs/brokers as a way to research policies increased considerably in 2020.

- The most common monthly price range is £20-29.



