It also sizes the critical illness insurance market using Association of British Insurers data.



The attitudes, preferences, and behaviors of customers purchasing critical illness insurance in the past 12 months differed depending on factors including whether they purchased independently or with advice, what triggered them to purchase a policy, their top financial concerns, and product features sought.Providers must seek to understand customers in order to encourage them to purchase cover.



A range of factors must be acknowledged within policy design, purchasing channels, and marketing strategies.



- The majority of critical illness policies are sold as a rider with a life insurance policy.

- Over a quarter of customers seek advice from an insurance broker or independent financial advisor before purchasing a critical illness policy.

- The most common monthly price range is £10-19.



