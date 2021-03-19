Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Resin Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multimodal), Application (Pharma & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatography resin market size is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Factors such as increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, public-private investment in pharmaceutical & life science research, and rising concern for food safety will drive the chromatography resin market.

The major restraint for the market will be lack of adequate skilled professionals and presence of alternative technologies to chromatography. However, rise in CROs and CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for biosimilar, and growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns will act as an opportunity for the market.

"Natural polymer is the largest type for chromatography resin market in 2019"

Natural polymer used in chromatography techniques is extracted from living cells such as plant and bacteria cells. Agarose, cellulose, and dextran are the natural polymers that are most commonly used as resins in chromatography applications. Chitosan is also used as a resin in a few ion chromatography applications. Most of these natural polymeric resins are polysaccharides.

The major advantage of these natural polymers is their hydrophilic nature, as they have a large number of hydroxyl groups in their structure. These provide functional sites for the coupling of suitable ligands. Natural polymeric resins have lower mechanical stability than synthetic resins. In analytical experiments where resins are exposed to extreme conditions of pressure and pH, synthetic polymer is more suitable than natural polymer.

"Affinity is estimated to be the largest technique in chromatography resin market between 2020 and 2025."

Affinity chromatography offers high selectivity, resolution, and capacity in most protein purification schemes. It has the advantage of utilizing a protein's biological structure or function for purification. As a result, purifications that would otherwise be time-consuming and complicated can often be easily achieved with affinity chromatography.

The major applications of affinity chromatography include separation of a mixture of compounds, removal of impurities in the purification process, enzyme assays, detection of substrates, investigation of binding sites of enzymes, in vitro antigen-antibody reactions, and detection of single nucleotide polymorphisms and mutations in nucleic acids. The high demand for protein A resins and IMAC resins in affinity chromatography technique is expected to drive the chromatography resin market.

"Pharmaceutical & biotechnology application is projected to account for the largest share of the chromatography resin market between 2020 and 2025."

Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Additionally, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are the other key factors driving the growth of this segment.

"North America is expected to be the largest chromatography resin market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

North America accounts for the largest share of the overall chromatography resin market in terms of both volume and value. A strong therapeutic monoclonal antibody market in North America is the key driver for resin sale in this segment. Modern chromatographic techniques are also increasingly used in food analytics and other diagnostic purposes in the US as well as in Canada. The key suppliers in the region include Bio-Rad (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Repligen (US).

Almost all the key pharmaceutical companies have their research centers in North America. The region has been leading the way in the R&D of biopharmaceuticals. The North American chromatography resin market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the presence of major players in the region.

This market is witnessing a rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among major end-user categories owing to supportive government regulation and significant availability of research funding and private investments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies

Public-Private Investments in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Research

Rising Concern for Food Safety

Need for Reduction in Environmental Pollution Levels

Growing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Activities

Growing Demand for Chromatography in Drug Development and Omics Research

Restraints

Lack of Adequate Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Rise of Cmos and Cros in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Demand for Biosimilars

Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns

Increasing Use of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Lc-Ms) in Analytics and Research

Growing Use of Chromatography in Proteomics

Presence of Alternative Technologies to Chromatography

