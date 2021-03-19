Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks is projected to exceed US$ 90 billion by 2022, driven by the convergence of sports nutritional diets and general health and wellness diets.

The growing awareness over the importance of protein, carbohydrates and vitamins for everyday health and wellness and not just for athletes is a key factor driving the convergence trend.



Apart from non-athlete consumption of sports nutrition foods and drinks, growth in the traditional consumer sector is expected to come from increased participation in sports activities for recreation and fitness purposes. Among high endurance athletes and body builders, demand is especially expected to benefit from the growing awareness over the important role played by nutrition in performance enhancement. Future growth in the market will be driven by increasing demand for nutrition bars, ready-to-drink products and energy bars.



The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by its reputation as a sports loving nation. Latin America and Asia-Pacific represent the fastest growing markets driven by strong economic growth; rising standard of living; improving disposable incomes; shift towards healthy lifestyles and increased consumption of sports food among women, teenagers, college students and older individuals; growing government focus on developing and encouraging sports; and Asia's rapid emergence as the ultimate destination for sports tourism.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic

Changing Relationship with Exercise Opens New Avenues for Sports Nutrition Brands

Sports Nutrition Brands Align Strategies with Evolving Consumer Choices

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: A Prelude

Product Overview and Scope

Sports and Energy Foods

Sports and Energy Drinks

Major Ingredients and their Attributes

Differences between Sports and Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Sports Nutrition

Market Outlook

Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market

Growth Trend in the Energy Drinks Market to Continue

Developing Markets Drive Market Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

COMPETITION

Niche Players Encroach on Big Brands' Space

Competition in Sports Drinks Market

Disruptive Sports Nutrition Offerings from Entrepreneurial Startups

Brand Positioning: A Must for Functional Sports Drinks

Beverage Companies Seek Bigger Role in Energy Drink Market

Constant Flavor Innovations: The Saga Continues

Producers to Leverage Opportunities Offered by Underpenetrated Developing Countries

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Evolving Trends Shaping Future Market Growth

Shift towards Personalization & Customization

More Diverse RTD Beverages Offering on the Cards

Gap between Economical and Premium Products to Widen Further

Shift towards Convenient Nutrition to Become More Rampant

Sustainability Practices Make their Way into Sports Nutrition Domain

Immune Health Products Gain Traction

Active Lifestyle Consumers Extend Opportunities

Technology Trends Impacting Sports Nutrition Market

Clean Label Products Set to Make Robust Gains

Blurring Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth

Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages

Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth

Plant-based Products: An Emerging Trend

Growth in Gyms, and Health Clubs to Improve Demand

Sports & Energy Drinks Get Mainstream

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

The Smart Edge to Esports Drinks

Fortified Rehydration Drinks and Powders

Superdrinks : The All-in-One Solution

Product Migration to Natural Sweeteners

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market

Trend towards Natural, Plant-based, Clean Drinks

Nootropic Energy

Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars

Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars

Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend

Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations

Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products Meant for Pre-Workout

With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow

Online Retail Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Benefit Market Expansion

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Renewed Focus on Physical Fitness Elevates Demand

Consumers Demand Sugar-Free Products, Clean Labels, and Innovative Ingredients

Major Trends in the US Sports Nutrition Market

Adoption among Casual Exercisers

Brands Gear Up to Target Mass Consumer

Strong Focus on Protein

Female Sports Nutrition Presents Big Opportunity

New Sports Nutrition Technologies

Convergence of Food and Sports Nutrition Products Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Adoption by Mainstream Consumers

Expanding User Base Drive Growth for Nutrition Bars

Transition from Synthetic to Natural Ingredients Drives Demand for Herbal and Natural Products

Emerging Popularity of Nutritional and Performance Drinks as Popular Meal Option Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Demand from Non-Traditional Users Drive Market Growth for Sports Drinks

Despite Looming Health Concerns, Demand for Energy Drinks Continue to Grow

Young Busy Moms: The New Age Consumers for Energy Drinks

Competition

CANADA

Market Overview

Energy Drinks: Regulatory Scenario

Market Analytics

JAPAN

Market Overview

Growing Base of Health-Conscious Elderly Drive Demand

Sports Drinks Face Intense Competition from Functional Drinks

Competition

EXHIBIT 16: Market Share of Leading Sports Nutrition Companies in Japan (2020)

Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Sports Drinks Segment Set to Post Gains

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

Mainstream Consumers Gain Prominence

Popularity of Sports Culture

Market Analytics

FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

ITALY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Growing Popularity of High-Protein Products

Market Analytics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS

Denmark

Finland

The Netherlands

Sweden

Turkey

Market Analytics

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Focus on Innovative Products and Natural Ingredients Attract Target Consumers

Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA

Market Overview

Energy Drinks: A Nascent Segment

Demand for Nutrition Snack Bars on the Rise

Market Analytics

INDIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS

Taiwan

Thailand

Market Analytics

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

ARGENTINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

BRAZIL

Market Overview

Market Analytics

MEXICO

Market Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

Market Overview

Market Analytics

SAUDI ARABIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 264

