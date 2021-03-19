Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Astaxanthin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With Demand Linkages to the Meat & Aquatic Food Supply Chain, Astaxanthin Witnesses Demand Slump by -4.5%
The global market for Astaxanthin is expected to plummet by -4.5% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$ 841.3 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
Astaxanthin is naturally present in red-colored aquatic species. The content of astaxanthin changes from species to species and from individual to individual as it is mostly dependent on living and diet conditions. In the aquatic food chain, the major natural source of astaxanthin is algae. Haematococcus pluvialis accumulates the maximum levels of natural astaxanthin.
Most of the astaxanthin used for aquaculture is commercially available and is synthetically produced. Synthetic astaxanthin is not suitable for use by humans due to the petrochemicals employed in the synthesis process and is generally used in the production of animal feeds, particularly in the fish farming sector. Most of the commercial astaxanthin used in aquaculture is made synthetically.
It is also used as a coloring agent in food for crabs, chicken, salmon, and shrimp, and additionally acts as a food supplement in agriculture, especially for chickens that produce eggs. By application, animal feed and aquaculture represents the largest category for astaxanthin.
COVID-19 in the 1Half of 2020 brought global meat and dairy production to a screeching halt. At the peak of the first wave of infections, meat processing giants worldwide such as JBS USA, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods & Cargill shutdown slaughterhouses and packing facilities across North America.
The sudden decline in production and demand resulted in livestock farmers culling millions of farm animals. In addition to food supply chain disruptions, sudden fears over animal borne diseases & shift to non-animal based protein sources additionally impacted consumer demand for meat products. Approximately 2.5 million animals have been killed on U.S. farms alone.
With border closures, lockdowns and social distancing norms in place to contain virus from spreading, the fisheries and seafood production activity and trade has also come to a virtual halt in several nations. The shutdown of food service sectors in most pandemic affected nations including US, China and EU in particular has affected demand for seafood and fish products, and also impacted aquaculture operations.
In North America, seafood and aquaculture industries are affected due to falling demand from food service industry. Trade restrictions have also affected exports and imports of vital seafood products. Another cause of concern for seafood and aquaculture industries is the likely change in consumer behavior towards live and frozen seafood in the long term.
COVID-19 has affected seafood producing nations, with farm and factory work being stopped amidst government lockdown measures and subsequent shortage of workforce. Most of these nations are witnessing stock build up in cold storage facilities, and forcing farms to cease operations temporarily.
In China, the largest aquaculture producer, the Coronavirus pandemic has halted production activity and affected financial wellbeing of farmers. The inability to harvest due to restrictions has affected producers of freshwater species. Seafood processing plants have also been affected due to labor shortage and supplies of seafood getting stalled from farmers.
With the livestock and aquaculture industries reeling, consumption of animal feed additives has taken a direct blow sending knock-on impact into the global Astaxanthin market.
In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by the use of astaxanthin in the aquaculture sector which is expected to make a quick recovery.
