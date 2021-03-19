MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada, Inc. unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G device on March 17, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, together with the Galaxy A32 5G announced earlier in March, come outfitted with awesome Galaxy innovations to stream, capture and experience the things that matter most at a price you'll love.
“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A Series 5G to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A52 5G encapsulates the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”
Create, communicate and express yourself with awesome camera technology
The Galaxy A52 5G reflects an ongoing commitment from Samsung to provide awesome mobile experiences to Galaxy A fans at an affordable price point.
See and be seen with an awesome display and refined design
Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design.
Expand your experience thanks to the awesome power of the Galaxy ecosystem
The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.
Expect more and get more with awesome Galaxy foundation
The Galaxy A52 5G comes with all the essentials that Galaxy users deserve.
The highly accessible Samsung Galaxy A32 5G delivers some of the best core features from Samsung
Announced in March, the Galaxy A32 5G pairs some of the best core features from Samsung with one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market14.
Canadian Availability
The new Galaxy A Series 5G devices will be available in Canada at a later date, with pricing and availability details to come. For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, visit news.samsung.com/ca or www.samsung.ca
Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on a Galaxy A Series 5G device for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit. Experience smartphone technology from Samsung in a way that fits your budget19.
Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+
With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track20.
Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/
Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada
Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/
For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/.
About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
Product Specifications
GALAXY A52 5G SPECIFICATIONS
|Galaxy A52 5G
|Display1
|Size Resolution
|6.5"FHD+ sAMOLED. 120Hz
|Display
|Infinity-O Display
|Camera
|Rear
|64MP AF (F1.8) + 12MP FF (F2.2)
+5MP FF(F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)
|Front
|32MP FF (F2.2)
|Processor
|SD5750G
|Memory
|RAM
|6/8 GB
|ROM
|128/256 GB
|Micro SD
|Up to 1TB
|Battery
|Capacity (Typical)9
|4,500 mAh
|Charging
|25W Super Fast Charging
|Dimension
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm / 189 g
|Others
|On-Screen Fingerprint
Samsung Pay
Stereo Speakers
Water Resistance (IP67)
GALAXY A32 5G SPECIFICATIONS
|Galaxy A32 5G
|Display19
|Size Resolution
|6.5" HD+TFT
|Display
|Infinity-V Display
|Camera
|Rear
|48MP (F1.8) + 8MP (F2.2) + 2MP (F2.4) + 5MP (F2.4)
|Front
|32MP (F2.2)
|Processor
|MTK D720
Dual 2.0 GHz + Hexa 2.0 GHz
|Memory
|RAM
|4/6/8 GB
|ROM
|64/128 GB
|Micro SD
|Up to 1TB
|Battery
|Capacity (Typical)16
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|15W Fast Charging
|Dimension
|164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm / 205 g
|Others
|Side Fingerprint, C-Type Fast Charging, Samsung Pay (NFC only)
1 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.3" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.
2 SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded Galaxy A series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to reduce the blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.
3 Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings.
4 Galaxy SmartTag sold separately.
5 Private Share enables more secure sharing with blockchain-based encryption technology and works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link. After sharing, senders can revoke the files from receivers.
6 Galaxy A52 5G is rated as IP67. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 metre of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
7 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms
8 Availability varies by device.
9 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.
10 25W Super Fast Charger sold separately. Actual charging speed may also vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.
11 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.
12 MicroSD Card sold separately.
13 Availability of security updates may vary by device and market. The lists of security update models are subject to change and will be reviewed on a periodic basis. For further details, please refer to Samsung Mobile “Security Updates” https://security.samsungmobile.com/workScope.smsb
14 As of March 19, 2021.
15 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860 mAh. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.
16 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors
17 MicroSD Card sold separately.
18 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.4" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.
19 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends June 30, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.
20 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4257263e-d473-477b-9031-74706a5f68ce
