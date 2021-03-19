Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Set to Grow by $206 Billion During 2020-2024

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hiking and trail footwear market is poised to grow by $206.19 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period.

The report on hiking and trail footwear market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The market is driven by the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear and rising prominence of hiking and trail running as an outdoor recreational activity.

The hiking and trail footwear market analysis include type segment, application segment, geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the growing support for outdoor hiking and trail running through associations as another of the prime reasons driving the hiking and trail footwear market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hiking and trail footwear market vendors that includeAdidas AG, Amer Sports Corp, ASICS Corp, Columbia Sportswear Co, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc, VF Corp, and Wolverine World Wide Inc . Also, the hiking and trail footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

