Odense, March 19th, 2021

Company Announcement no. 25 - 19.03.2021

Notice of Annual meeting 2021

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12424248

The board of directors is pleased to announce that the annual meeting 2021 for Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) will be held on Monday April 12th, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at Axeltorv 2, 1609 Copenhagen V.

Coronavirus - COVID-19

DAC has noted that there once again will be special circumstances in regard to conducting the annual meeting, due to the COVID-19 situation in Denmark. DAC has, despite the situation, decided to call the meeting, as it is unknown, what the restrictions will be at the time of the meeting.

To minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and as a result of the authorities’ recommendations and initiatives including the restrictions related to gatherings, DAC encourages shareholders to not attend the annual meeting physically, however, exercise their right to vote by using the authorization/absentee vote form.

In case there is a development in the COVID-19 situation or the authorities’ health directions, which necessitates changes in relation to the annual meeting, DAC will give notice hereof to the shareholders via the company website at: Investor Relations - Danish Aerospace Company

In accordance with DAC by-laws article 3.8 the agenda will be as follows:

1. Election of chairperson for the annual meeting.

2. Presentation of the 2020 annual report including auditor’s report for approval.

3. Decision on use of profit or coverage of deficit in regard to the approved annual report.

4. Election of members for the Board of Directors, including chairman and vice chairman.

4.1. Election of chairman.

4.2. Election of vice chairman.

4.3. Election of remaining members of the board.

5. Election of auditor

6. AOB

Elaboration of the agenda

Ad. 1. Election of chairperson for the annual meeting.

The board of directors proposes Chantal Pernille Patel as chairperson for the annual meeting.

Ad. 2. Presentation of the 2020 annual report including auditor’s report for approval.

The board of directors recommends that the annual report 2020 is approved.

Ad. 3. Decision on use of profit or coverage of deficit in regard to the approved annual report.

The board of directors recommend to the attendees that the profit of 233,340 DKK is transferred to next year.

Ad. 4. Election of members for the Board of Directors, including chairman and vice chairman.

In accordance with the by-laws the, by the attendees, elected board members, of the annual meeting, is elected for 1 year at a time cf. by-laws article 4.1.

Ad. 4.1. Election of chairman.

The board proposes re-election of chairman Niels Heering as chairman of the board.

Ad. 4.2. Election of vice chairman

The board proposes re-election of Søren Bjørn Hansen as vice chairman of the board.

Ad. 4.3. Election of remaining members of the board.

The board proposes re-election of Tina Moe and James V. Zimmerman as members of the board.

The nominated candidates’ backgrounds and occupations are outlined here:

Management & Board of Directors - Danish Aerospace Company

Ad. 5. Election of auditor

The board of directors suggests re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Ad. 6. AOB.

The agenda and complete proposals are included in this notice.

Equity capital in Danish Aerospace Company A/S is nominal 1,090,833 DKK and each share amount for 0.10 DKK represents 1 (one) vote at the annual meeting.

This notice, including agenda and the complete proposals, as well as; authorization-/absentee vote and registration forms for the annual meeting can be found at: Investor Relations - Danish Aerospace Company from Friday March 19th, 2021.

This notice, including agenda and the complete proposals, as well as; authorization-/absentee vote forms will also be sent via email on March 19th, 2021 to shareholders registered by name, which have requested this.

To participate in the annual meeting and to place your vote, you must adhere to the following procedure:

Registration date:

A shareholders’ right to participate in an annual meeting and to place ones vote is determined by the number of stocks the shareholder owns at the time of registration.

Registration date is Monday April 5th, 2021

A shareholders’ shareholding and right to vote is established on the date of registration on the basis of the noting of the shareholders ownership in the register of shareholders (Ejerbogen), moreover including announcements of ownership, which DAC has received in regards to entry in the register of shareholders.

Access:

To gain access to the DAC annual meeting, the shareholder must have requested admission with Danish Aerospace Company A/S no later than Thursday April 8th, 2021 at 23:59p.m.

Ballots

Ballots are integrated in the access card.

Authorization

Shareholders have the opportunity to forward authorization, if they themselves are unable to attend. Authorizations can be given electronically via email Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.com. Signed authorizations must be received no later than Thursday April 8th, 2021 at 23:59p.m.

Absentee votes

Absentee votes can be given in writing by using the absentee vote form which is available at: https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations.

The completed, signed form must be received by Danish Aerospace Company A/S at; Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.com no later than Sunday April 11th, 2021 at 15:00p.m.

An absentee vote received by the company can not be recalled.

Questions

Shareholders have the opportunity to ask questions to the agenda and other documents for the annual meeting. The questions can be sent via mail to Danish Aerospace Company A/S, Hvidkærvej 31A st., DK-5250 Odense SV, or via mail at: Investor_Relations@DanishAerospace.com. Forwarded questions will be answered in writing or verbally at the annual meeting.

Personal data

In regard to gathering and processing of personal data, please refer to Danish Aerospace Company A/S’ information sheet regarding GDPR in connection with the company’s annual meeting which can be found on the company website here: https://www.danishaerospace.com/en/investor-relations.





For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tlf.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk





About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production, and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty degree celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.