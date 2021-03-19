Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2020-2026: Increasing Approvals for Monoclonal Antibodies is Driving the Market Growth

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing approvals for monoclonal antibodies is driving the market growth.

Monoclonal antibody drugs have become established therapy in the area of medicine ranging from development of targets to improvement in technologies. As of November 2019, the US FDA approved 6 monoclonal antibody therapeutics, which include crizanlizumab, romosozumab, brolucizumab, risankizumab, polatuzumab vedotin, and caplacizumab-yhdp (Cablivi). Monoclonal antibodies are used for the treatment of several diseases, which includes some kinds of cancer.



Researchers need to first identify the right antigen to attack to develop a monoclonal antibody. Monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated to be more beneficial against some cancers compared to others. Some monoclonal antibodies are used for the treatment of cancer are known as targeted therapy as they have a particular target on a cancer cell that intends to discover, attach to, and attack. However, other monoclonal antibodies works as immunotherapy as they supports to make the response of immune system better which in turn, supports the body to discover and attack cancer cells more potentially.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific cancer monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to witness potential growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and emerging demand for novel cancer therapies in the region. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer incidences in China were nearly 4.3 million in 2018. In India, the number of new cancer incidences were 1.2 million in 2018. This leads to an increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies therapy in the region for the treatment of both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.



Some key players in the market include Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG. Product launches and partnerships and collaborations are regarded as some potential strategies implemented by the market players to increase their position in the marketplace.

For instance, in June 2018, Pfizer Inc. declared the US FDA approval of ZIRABEV (bevacizumab-bvzr). It is a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) which is indicated to treat five kinds of cancer, including locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic colorectal cancer, unresectable, metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), recurrent glioblastoma; and persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

It is the company's second oncology monoclonal antibody biosimilar gained FDA approval, following TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab-qyyp) in March 2019. This new biosimilar can support to increase access to impactful therapies, accelerating market competition. As a result, this may eventually reduce costs and support meet the diverse requirements of patients suffering from cancer.



