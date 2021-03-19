New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Socks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032927/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Socks Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Socks estimated at US$45.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Casual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$36.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Formal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Socks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
- Athletic Segment to Record 6% CAGR
- In the global Athletic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Socks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Socks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Casual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Casual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Casual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Formal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Formal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Formal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Athletic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Athletic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Athletic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience
Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Men by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Women by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Children by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Socks by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Socks by Application - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Socks by Application - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Socks by Application - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Socks by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Product Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Socks by Distribution Channel -
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Socks by Application - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Product Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Socks by Product Type -
Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual, Formal and
Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hypermarkets &
Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Socks by Application -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks
by Product Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Formal and Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks
by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Socks
by Application - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Socks by
Application - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Socks by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men,
Women and Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Socks by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Socks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Product Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Socks by Product
Type - Casual, Formal and Athletic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Socks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual,
Formal and Athletic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Socks by
Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
