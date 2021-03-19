New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SOC as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global SOC as a Service Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for SOC as a Service estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $136.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR
- The SOC as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$136.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.9% and 21.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
SOC as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Managed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Managed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Offering
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Offering Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Application
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Database Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Database Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by
Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application
Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service
by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully
Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by
Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application
Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database
Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a
Service by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a
Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,
Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,
Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service
by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a
Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,
Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,
Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: