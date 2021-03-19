- Global SOC as a Service Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SOC as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global SOC as a Service Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for SOC as a Service estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $136.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR

- The SOC as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$136.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.9% and 21.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Alert Logic

AlienVault

AQM Technologies

Arctic Wolf Networks

BlackStratus

Cygilant

ESDS Software Solution

Expel

GA Systems

Netmagic Solutions

Proficio

RadarServices

StratoZen

Suma Soft

Thales e-Security







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

SOC as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Managed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Managed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Offering

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Offering Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Application

Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Database Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Database Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by

Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application

Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service

by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a Service by

Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application

Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a

Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a

Service by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a

Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,

Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,

Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for SOC as a

Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,

Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001