Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riyadh Office Market Outlook to 2023 - Improving Oversupply Environment Driven by Rise in Demand for Premium Office Space and Upcoming Completion of Smart City and Office Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report titled Riyadh Office Market Outlook to 2023 provides information on overview of the overview of Riyadh city, factors influencing the Riyadh office market, supply and demand assessment of office market in Riyadh.

The report also includes competitive analysis of offices in the Riyadh city and key features and characteristics of office sector in Riyadh.

The report concludes with the future outlook, opportunities and future development trends; future landscape of office sector and investment opportunities in this sector; and with key expected upcoming office building projects in the Riyadh.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

3. Riyadh Office Market Overview

3.1. Riyadh City Overview

3.2. Mega Construction and Infrastructure Projects

3.3. Dynamism in the Market

3.4. Government's Impetus towards Commercial Sector

3.5. Economic Performance

3.6. Higher Women Participation

3.7. Tenant Preferences



4. Factors Influencing Riyadh Office Market

4.1. Strong Government Initiatives

4.2. Emergence of International Companies

4.3. Positive Economic Development

4.4. Increase In Women Workforce

4.5. Expat Exodus from the KSA

4.6. Location Factor

4.7. Physical Conditions Of The Office Premises



5. Supply and Demand Assessment Of Office Market in Riyadh, 2018-2023E

Current and Future Market Demand, 2013-2023

Current and Future Market Supply, 2018-2023E

Oversupply of Offices In Riyadh

6. Riyadh Office Market Insight and Performance

6.1. Performance of Premium and Grade A Offices

6.2. Performance of Grade B and B+ Offices



7. Average Rental Rates of Offices in Riyadh



8. Average Occupancy Rates of Offices in Riyadh



9. Riyadh Office Market Future Outlook, Opportunities and Development Trends

Government Initiatives

Future Upcoming Trends

Changing Tenant Preferences

Shift in the Approach

10. Recommendations for Riyadh Office Market

What Gaps Exist in Riyadh Office Market?

11. Riyadh Office Market Future Outlook (Is Investment Profitable or Not?)

Is Investment Profitable or Not?

Investment Opportunities - by Stock Type

Investment Opportunities - by Location

Difference between Return of Investment (ROI) - New Property Construction vs Renovation

Other Commercial Activities

12. Key Features and Characteristics of Offices in Saudi Arabia



13. Key Expected Upcoming Office Projects in Riyadh City



14. Case Studies of Major Office Complexes in Riyadh

14.1. Home Office

14.2. The Elite Centre

14.3. Motoon Commercial Towers

14.4. The Cube

14.5. Aknaz Centre



15. Competitive Analysis of Case Studies

15.1. Cross Comparison within Major Office Properties in Riyadh

15.2. Heat Map Analysis for Riyadh Office Complexes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgsjke

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900