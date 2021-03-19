NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 March 2021

G4S PLC ("G4S")

NASDAQ APPROVES G4S' REQUEST

FOR REMOVAL FROM TRADING ON NASDAQ AND OFFICIAL LISTING IN DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") has today approved G4S’s request for the removal from trading of its shares from Nasdaq and official listing (together the "Delisting") pursuant to Supplement A, Rule 22 (ii) of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook").

The last day of trading on Nasdaq will be 16 April 2021.

This does not affect G4S' primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE").

Holders of G4S instruments traded on Nasdaq ("G4S VP Interest(s)") ("G4S VP Interest Holders") have the following three options:

Dispose of their G4S VP Interest in the ordinary market before the last day of trading i.e. 16. April 2021

Convert their G4S VP Interests to the equivalent number of underlying G4S shares and become direct G4S shareholders, either before or after the last day of trading

Do nothing and retain their G4S VP Interests

Following the Delisting, the G4S VP Interests will no longer be tradable on Nasdaq.

For further information about the Delisting or the options available to G4S VP Interest Holders, see the announcement of 17 March 2021 regarding Request for Removal from Trading on Nasdaq and Official Listing in Denmark or visit the dedicated webpage at https://www.g4s.com/investors/shareholder-centre/danish-delisting

For further enquiries, please contact Investor Relations





Email Investor@g4s.com Telephone + 44 (0) 207 963 3132

Notes to Editors

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.