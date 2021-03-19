Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2022 Workforce Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 14th edition of the Workforce Management Product and Market Report presents an in-depth analysis of the contact center WFM market, the competitive landscape, vendors, product suites, technology and innovation. The Report examines the business, market and technology trends and challenges confronting contact centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It explores the technology and applications of new-gen WFM, which is an essential part of the transformation taking place in contact centers. The Report analyzes WFM market activity and provides 5-year projections. It also presents customer satisfaction survey results that rate the vendors and their products.
The 2021 - 2022 Workforce Management Product and Market Report feature 5 WFM vendors: Aspect, Calabrio, NICE, Puzzel and Verint. It also provides a high-level overview of four new competitors in the WFM arena: Authority Software, Eleveo, Playvox and Salesforce.
The workforce management (WFM) market has attracted more investments and research and development (R&D) dollars in 2020 than ever before.
This market has been advancing slowly toward digital transformation in the last couple of years. The pandemic has compelled enterprise and contact center executives to recognize the need to speed up the overhaul of their service environments along with their agent onboarding, scheduling and oversight capabilities.
New-gen WFM: Uniquely suited to address pandemic-related challenges and beyond
The migration of workers to home offices has complicated the scheduling challenge and created new issues for contact center management. For agents working at home, the pandemic has also shifted the work/life balance in often unexpected ways. New-gen WFM solutions have been instrumental in addressing the work-at-home (WAH) staffing challenge, supporting flex scheduling, agent self-service, mobility, and virtual hiring and onboarding of new agents.
The more advanced WFM solutions have been essential tools for helping contact center supervisors and managers monitor their staff, regardless of where they are located, and keep them engaged. Among the most important capabilities for this purpose in WFM, suites are real-time adherence, intraday management, mobility, self-service. gamification and bi-directional communication.
Once the pandemic eases worldwide, businesses will be confronted with the challenge of bringing some or all of their staff back into the office. This will be another driver of WFM growth, as these solutions will be a critical part of the process. Contact centers will use WFM to build schedules that minimize service disruptions, and innovative WFM vendors will develop features that allow employees to work together safely on-site. The specialized forecasting, scheduling and oversight capabilities of WFM solutions give contact centers a major advantage over other departments that lack these tools.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
