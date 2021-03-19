Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to increase to $6.6B in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Furthermore, the China CKD anemia market is expected to experience the highest growth, increasing to $962M (14.6% of global market share) by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.9%.
Sales in the other regions are also expected to increase by the end of the forecast period. This global growth is driven mainly by the anticipated approval and launch of HIF-PHIs but will likely be tempered by marked biosimilar erosion of several top-selling currently marketed branded erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).
Over the last 20 years, the CKD anemia market has grown exponentially. Treatment of CKD anemia was significantly improved following the introduction of recombinant human EPO (rHuEPO), and ESAs have dominated the disease space as the standard of care.
The CKD anemia market is relatively well-established; many physicians believe that the existing therapies, namely ESAs, effectively control anemia for most patients. However, despite several options, there is still room for improvement and innovation within the space. The publisher has identified a variety of unmet needs. While ESAs have improved the treatment for patients with CKD anemia, their safety profiles are not ideal. As injectable ESAs often stimulate EPO to supraphysiologic levels, which subsequently associates their use with increased cardiovascular (CV) risks, safer treatment options for CKD anemia is currently the most significant unmet need for the condition.
Major drivers of growth in the CKD anemia market over the forecast period include: the launch and uptake of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) drug class across all markets covered in the report will drive the growth of the CKD anemia market.
The publisher expects this novel class of drugs, which includes several recently approved and late-stage candidates, to have steady uptake across the 8MM, as they are anticipated to address some of the main unmet needs in the space. Market growth will also be driven by the launch of several oral and IV iron products in addition markets.
Key Highlights
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Several HIF-PHIs have recently been marketed or are soon expected to gain their first approval among the 8MM
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 CKD-Induced Anemia: Executive Summary
2.1 CKD Anemia Market to Experience Strong Growth from 2019-2029
2.2 Optimizing Treatment Safety and Ease of Administration Are Popular R&D Strategies
2.3 New Pipeline Products Will Help in Partially Addressing Some Unmet Needs
2.4 Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitors Dominate the CKD Anemia Pipeline
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CKD Anemia (2019-2029)
5.6 Discussion
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview
6.1.1 Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).
6.1.2 Iron Supplementation
6.2 US
6.3 5EU
6.4 Japan
6.5 China
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Safer Therapies that Avoid Overshooting Hb Targets
8.3 Alternative Therapies for Patients Resistant to ESAs
8.4 Therapies with Improved Route of Administration
8.5 Further Defining Appropriate Target Hb Levels
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
9.2.1 Hypoxia-Inducible Factor Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitors (HIF-PHI)
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Amgen
10.4 Johnson & Johnson
10.5 Roche
10.6 Pfizer
10.7 Vifor Pharma
10.8 FibroGen
10.9 Akebia
10.10 AMAG Pharmaceuticals
10.11 Shield Therapeutics
10.12 Rockwell
10.13 GlaxoSmithKline
10.14 Bayer
10.15 JCR Pharmaceuticals
11 Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.1.1 Forecast
11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues
12 Appendix
