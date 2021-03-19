Global Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2021-2029 - New Pipeline Products Will Help in Partially Addressing Some Unmet Needs

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to increase to $6.6B in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Furthermore, the China CKD anemia market is expected to experience the highest growth, increasing to $962M (14.6% of global market share) by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Sales in the other regions are also expected to increase by the end of the forecast period. This global growth is driven mainly by the anticipated approval and launch of HIF-PHIs but will likely be tempered by marked biosimilar erosion of several top-selling currently marketed branded erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

Over the last 20 years, the CKD anemia market has grown exponentially. Treatment of CKD anemia was significantly improved following the introduction of recombinant human EPO (rHuEPO), and ESAs have dominated the disease space as the standard of care.



The CKD anemia market is relatively well-established; many physicians believe that the existing therapies, namely ESAs, effectively control anemia for most patients. However, despite several options, there is still room for improvement and innovation within the space. The publisher has identified a variety of unmet needs. While ESAs have improved the treatment for patients with CKD anemia, their safety profiles are not ideal. As injectable ESAs often stimulate EPO to supraphysiologic levels, which subsequently associates their use with increased cardiovascular (CV) risks, safer treatment options for CKD anemia is currently the most significant unmet need for the condition.



Major drivers of growth in the CKD anemia market over the forecast period include: the launch and uptake of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) drug class across all markets covered in the report will drive the growth of the CKD anemia market.

The publisher expects this novel class of drugs, which includes several recently approved and late-stage candidates, to have steady uptake across the 8MM, as they are anticipated to address some of the main unmet needs in the space. Market growth will also be driven by the launch of several oral and IV iron products in addition markets.



Key Highlights

Despite therapies currently available to anemia in CKD patients, there is still room for improvement within the space. Global sentiment among KOLs included the growing need for safer treatment options, less burdensome drug administration, and the importance of novel therapies for patients resistant to ESA treatment.

Although ESAs are forecast to remain the highest-grossing drug class at the end of the forecast period, this drug class has a negative CAGR of 2.9%. This decline in sales can be largely attributed the launch of HIF-PHIs and biosimilar competition.

These market dynamics will occur against a backdrop of a moderate growth of global CKD anemia prevalent cases over the 10-year forecast period, with approximately 2.6 million drug treated cases across the 8MM in 2029.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Despite the existence well-established treatment options for treating CKD anemia, a few - yet significant - unmet needs remain.

Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 8MM?

Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

Sales in the CKD anemia market are dominated by the highly lucrative ESA class of drugs

What factors will shape the competitive treatment landscape?

Will ESAs maintain their strong market position?

How much pressure will they face from new entrants?

Several HIF-PHIs have recently been marketed or are soon expected to gain their first approval among the 8MM

Which companies are leading the way with their own HIF-PHI?

What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

How are they expected to shape the future CKD anemia treatment paradigm?

