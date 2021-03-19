COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc , (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced the expansion of its channel partner program and launch of its partner portal, which will connect Rekor partners with relevant training and collateral resources, as well as enable opportunity tracking and support inquiries.



The portal will support both Rekor’s Premier and Authorized Reseller partners, acting as a "one stop shop" designed to address the needs of partners across the globe.

“Our partnership with Rekor has allowed us to greatly expand the services and value we’re able to provide to our current clients and prospects, many of whom could benefit from the application of state-of-the-art vehicle recognition capabilities in their business,” said Trevor Smith, Executive Vice President, Brite. “The partner program was a natural fit for our own product and service line, and the new portal gives us real-time insight into the flow of opportunities from Rekor into our pipeline, as well as access to important training and collateral materials that makes it even easier for us to close deals.”

Through the portal, Rekor partners can create new opportunities, add products, and track deals. It also includes a lead share system that will assign a Rekor Sales Qualified Lead to a partner, allowing them immediate visibility into that prospect and the ability to work it through their own sales process.

For Authorized Resellers, the portal enables the ability to generate a support ticket and direct it to the appropriate resource whether it be sales, service, or a general inquiry, and track the ticket through the entire support process.

“The Partner Portal is designed to make doing business with Rekor as easy as possible because its intuitive processes will lead to increased opportunities and partner engagement,” said Shervin Esfahani, Rekor’s Vice President of Demand Generation. “The portal also provides self-serve access to product collateral resources, trainings, and reference materials, along with how-to-videos and more. These materials are designed so the partner can actively train their staff and promote the Rekor line to customers.”

To learn more about Rekor’s Partner Program, visit partners.rekor.ai or email us at partners@rekor.ai.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq:REKR) provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

