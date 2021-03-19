Series RIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 03/24/202103/24/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7502,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.270/1.850122.750/0.980
Total Number of Bids Received 938
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,7307,940
Total Number of Successful Bids 523
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 316
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.270/1.850122.750/0.980
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.290/1.840123.160/0.948
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.280/1.850122.800/0.976
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.279/1.850122.907/0.968
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.290/1.840123.160/0.948
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.200/1.880122.300/1.015
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.253/1.860122.729/0.982
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 90.00 %17.22 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.312.74