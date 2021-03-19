Global Facade Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $336.6 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facade Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facade market size is expected to reach USD 336.6 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is estimated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the development of advanced materials with capabilities that offer safety as well as visually appealing texture.

Moreover, this exterior building face carries the attribute of both appearance and superior performance in a mode, unlike any other building system, which is expected to fuel the demand for the product over the next few years. The soaring need to lower heating and air-conditioning costs and achieve energy-efficiency is slated to stir up the demand for facades over the coming years. Growing focus on the development of sustainable products is likely to work in favor of the market.



The burgeoning popularity of green buildings and surging demand for high-transparency glasses that allow passage of light, while maintaining heat resistance, are poised to shape the future of the market. The market is projected to witness the application for high-performance and energy-saving solar control facades, which will contribute to higher economic benefits and eco-sustainability. Furthermore, the initiatives and regulations by government bodies, technological advancements, and the need for energy conservation are estimated to propel the market growth over the next seven years.

The Green Building Initiative (GBI), a non-profit building assessment and certification organization in the U.S., awards ratings and prescribes principles for reducing the environmental impact. Such principles opted by companies may further spur the growth of the smart buildings industry, thereby stimulating the demand for smart building monitoring through facades.



Incidences of severe building fires have prompted public concern over the safety of facade materials. Facade materials play a vital role in fire safety as it is the outer part of the building that is directly in contact with fire. In addition, it is essential to select the cladding material at the design stage based on material combustion characteristics to significantly protect the buildings from fire. Thus, it is estimated to fuel the overall facade demand globally from 2021 to 2028.



Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the overall construction and real estate industry and subsequently, hampered market growth. However, with the announcement of economic relief packages across key countries, such as the U.S., India, the U.K., Germany, and others, the demand for facades is anticipated to see notable growth over the next seven years.



Facade Market Report Highlights

By product, the ventilated facades segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its energy-saving advantages and rich aesthetics

Various government initiatives towards infrastructure development and a rise in the PPP model are encouraging the construction of commercial properties across the globe, which is subsequently propelling the market growth

The commercial end-use segment held the leading revenue share in 2020 owing to the significant adoption of facade products for buildings in commercial applications, such as offices, airports, stadiums, and hotels, globally

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the growing construction of new commercial and industrial buildings in China, India, and Southeast Asia

Several prominent players are strategically concentrating on establishing partnerships and agreements to acquire big projects in order to boost their overall sales and profitability

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Economic and environmental benefits offered

3.3.1.1.1. Saves cost

3.3.1.1.2. Energy efficient

3.3.1.2. The rise in the construction of commercial, residential, and industrial properties globally

3.3.1.3. Smart building monitoring

3.3.1.4. The increase in demand for constructing designs with ventilated facades

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Design & renovation challenges

3.3.2.2. Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3.3.1. The advent of media/digital facades

3.4. Key opportunities Prioritized

3.5. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces

3.6. Industry Analysis - PESTLE analysis

3.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8. Raw material outlook

3.8.1. Reinforced plastics

3.8.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRC)

3.8.3. Bio-based plastics



Chapter 4. Facade Product Outlook

4.1. Facade Market, By Product, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Ventilated facades

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Curtain walls

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Non-ventilated facades



Chapter 5. Facade End-use Outlook

5.1. Facade Market, By End Use, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Residential

5.4. Industrial



Chapter 6. Facade Regional Outlook

6.1. Facade Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Company/competition categorization (key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Company Analysis Tools



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.)

Aluplex

Bouygues

Enclos

EOS Framing Limited

Saint-Gobain Group

AFS International B.V.

Kingspan Group

Lindner Group

Fundermax

Gartner (Permasteelisa Group)

HansenGroup

Hochtief

National Enclosure Company, LLC.

Schuco International (OTTO FUCHS KG)

Skanska

Trimo d.o.o.

Norsk Hydro ASA

YKK AP Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wq878